Italy-China: Meloni to Xi, ‘Beijing is fundamental for stability and peace’

“The international system based on rules is being questioned”, “there is growing insecurity at the international level and I think that China is inevitably a very important interlocutor to address all these dynamics, clearly starting from the respective points of view to reason together on how to guarantee stability, how to guarantee peace, how to guarantee an exchange that continues to be free because to do so we need above all that the system of rules in which we move remains stable”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Meloni to Xi: “Keep the channel of dialogue opened 700 years ago by Marco Polo”

Italy-China: Meloni to Xi, ‘Rome important for balanced trade relations with EU’

Italy-China: Meloni to Xi, Beijing important partner, keep channel open

“Clearly, China is a very important economic, commercial and cultural partner for us.” So said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “As you correctly recalled, this visit falls on a double anniversary,” the Prime Minister continued, “the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership, which clearly defines the level of our cooperation, and, perhaps even more importantly, the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death because it is an anniversary that defines the antiquity, the depth of our relations, of the relations between two civilizations that are heirs to a millenary culture and that, in their ability to know each other, have also helped and contributed in that knowledge to address many problems. This is very important, especially in a phase like the one we are living in. Clearly the best way to celebrate these two anniversaries is to keep that channel that was started exactly 700 years ago by Marco Polo open, to promote economic, commercial, cultural and scientific relations, but also dialogue at a multilateral level in a very complex time like the one we live in, because the world around us is changing”, underlines the President of the Council.

Meloni also focuses on the changes brought about by artificial intelligence. “The international system based on rules is being questioned,” she says, “there are new technologies that impact and can have incredible results on the future of our societies, I am thinking of artificial intelligence, what you have defined as the new productive forces, perhaps referring precisely to how production can change, to the impact that these technologies can have for example on the labor market.”

Italy-China: Meloni to Xi, ‘trade must remain free, rules system stable’

With China we need to “think together” also “about how to guarantee an exchange that continues to be free because to do so we need above all that the system of rules in which we move remains stable”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the bilateral meeting in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.

Italy-China: Meloni to Xi, ‘3-year action plan, balance trade relations’

“With this trip we are launching a three-year action plan, which we have signed with the government, and which defines the next three years of our bilateral cooperation. “The goal is clearly to enhance the work we have already done, but also to explore new forms of cooperation while working towards a balance of trade relations.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Bilateral in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.