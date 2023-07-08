Today, Friday, China extended an invitation to the United States during the visit of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Beijing.

Li Keqiang called on Chinese Premier (Cabinet) to “reach a compromise with China” and put bilateral relations back on track.

Li met Yellen today during her visit aimed at mending economic relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Despite talk of economic decoupling between the United States and China, recent data shows that close relations still bind them, with bilateral trade reaching $690 billion last year.

In turn, Yellen told the Chinese official, at today’s meeting, “We seek healthy economic competition that is not based on the winner-takes-all principle, but on a fair set of rules from which countries will benefit over time.” The Treasury Department described the meeting as “frank and constructive”.

A statement was issued by Li calling for strengthening communication and consensus on economic issues and “exchanging deep, frank and realistic views, so as to instill stability and positive energy in Sino-US economic relations.”

“China hopes the United States will take a rational and pragmatic stance, reach a compromise settlement and push Sino-US relations back to the right track in the near future,” Li’s statement added.

Yellen’s visit comes as part of a series of meetings, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited China last month and agreed with President Xi Jinping that competition between the two sides should not turn into conflict. John Kerry, the US president’s climate envoy, is expected to visit China later this month.