Kiev announced on Thursday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ways to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

Wang, who earlier met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, stressed this week that diplomacy is the only solution to the crisis that began in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that Wang Yi met with Andriy Sypiga, who was appointed to his position in September, as well as Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting with Wang included an exchange of “views on the principles of establishing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter,” Sibiga announced on the ministry’s Telegram network.

The same source added that Sibiga and Yermak “thanked China for its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The meeting also discussed “the next steps to develop bilateral and trade relations,” according to Kiev.

For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry simply said, in a statement published on Thursday, that Wang and his counterpart “exchanged views on issues such as the Ukrainian crisis.”

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the meeting as “constructive” because it addressed “the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis.”