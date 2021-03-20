Following the ’24-character strategy’ ordered by Deng Xiaoping after the unanimous international condemnation of the Tiananmen massacre, China’s diplomacy had until recently been based on ‘watching calmly, securing our position, hiding our capabilities and biding our time. , keeping a low profile and never claiming leadership. But with President Xi Jinping, and especially since the trade war with Trump and the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry is in the hands of so-called “warrior wolves.”

This is how you meet a new generation of spokespersons and ambassadors as aggressive as they are imaginative. Using the same Twitter that they censor in their country, they dedicate themselves to launching vitriolic attacks against the United States and its allies and spreading their own conspiracy theories, for example about the origin of the coronavirus in an American military base.

Their howls were heard again Thursday in Alaska, where the head of diplomacy and Politburo member, Yang Jiechi, and the foreign minister, Wang Yi, bared their fangs at the first diplomatic summit with the US of the Biden era. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan mentioned Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan, Yang and Wang drew their claws. What should have been five minutes of formal greetings to the press resulted in an hour of dialectical mourning in front of the cameras.

Boast of strength



If there had not been journalists, surely the beginning of the summit would have been more peaceful, since both parties wanted to show off their strength for their respective audiences and also for the international gallery. For this first meeting, Blinken and Sullivan had to show that Biden will not be a softie, as Trump said. On behalf of Xi Jinping, Yang and Wang also made it clear that the Chinese regime is increasingly growing, especially after controlling the coronavirus pandemic that began precisely in their territory better than the West.

Amid the growing nationalism spurred by official propaganda, Chinese social networks have celebrated as a victory the verbal confrontation of its diplomats with the Americans in Alaska, who were told that they had “no authority to speak from a position of strength.” . Following these ‘warrior wolves’, and as head of the pack, President Xi Jinping continues with his goal of establishing Chinese authoritarianism as an alternative to Western democracies.