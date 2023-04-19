Twelve people have been arrested after a Beijing hospital fire killed at least 29 people, authorities said on Wednesday, a day after the deadliest accident in the Chinese capital since 2002.

The fire at Changfeng hospital in Fengtai district started shortly before 13:00 (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The tragedy caused 29 fatalities, according to the updated balance released by the deputy mayor of Fengtai, Li Zongrong.

Among the 12 arrested were the director of the hospital and representatives of a company that was working on renovating the medical center, said Sun Haitao, a senior official with the Public Security Bureau in Beijing.

Many police officers were sent to the scene and onlookers tried to film the hospital with their smartphones on Wednesday.

Images of the medical center published by the economic newspaper Caixin show beds completely destroyed.

The flames were brought under control 30 minutes after the fire started and emergency teams evacuated 71 patients in the next two hours, the official Beijing Daily reported.

Many images were shared on social media of people trying to avoid the flames and sitting on the outdoor units of the air conditioning systems or using sheets to jump through the hospital windows.

The authorities did not release the number of people injured in the fire or information about the health status of these people.

“The priority is to heal the injured,” said Yin Li, secretary of the Communist Party in Beijing, who visited the scene of the tragedy.

He recommended “the formation of a municipal work team”, among other measures, to “quickly identify the cause of the accident and hold those responsible accountable, in accordance with the law”.

It is unclear whether all of the hospital’s patients were found and evacuated during the fire, which ripped through the east building of the private hospital’s inpatient department.

The deaths were confirmed after the victims were taken to another unidentified hospital, according to the Beijing Daily.

Relatives of the patients said they lost contact with the hospitalized, in particular the elderly with more mobility difficulties, reported the also official Diário da Juventude.

Changfeng Hospital is located in the west of the capital, a 25-minute drive from Tiananmen Square (Heavenly Peace).

Fires with fatalities are relatively common in China due to lax safety standards.

Ten people died in November in a fire in a residential building in the province of Xinjiang (northwest), which sparked many protests against the confinements adopted to contain the outbreaks of covid-19.