Beijing was hit by a powerful sandstorm, which caused the sky of the Chinese capital to turn orange. Eyewitnesses publish a video with an unusual natural phenomenon in Twitter…

Chinese TV channel CGNT reports that meteorologists have declared a yellow hazard level. A sandstorm from Mongolia has resulted in severe air pollution. Visibility in the capital is less than 1000 meters, which caused traffic jams in the city.

Meteorologists expect the sandstorm to continue until Tuesday morning, March 16, and will affect 12 provinces and cities in China. It was the worst dust storm in China in 10 years.

Previously, a powerful sandstorm hit several African countries. The countries of the Persian Gulf have suffered, in particular – Qatar and Saudi Arabia.