The Chinese group Fufeng Group has bought 121 hectares of arable land in the United States. Anyone could notice that perhaps, today, it is not the best place in the world. Especially if it’s in Grand Forks, North Dakota, next to a US Air Force base. Republican Senator Mike Rounds has already called for investment in any farm business to be banned. China, in his ambition, goes as far as the meridians allow, as if the world were not experiencing a new cold war. Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia. China’s influence in Latin America has grown rapidly since 2000. First by investing in the commodity boom’s honeymoon. Later, creating concern, especially in the United States.

Chinese state companies have become the largest investor in Latin America in infrastructure, energy, space industry. Beijing has increased its diplomatic and military presence and even supplied millions of doses against the coronavirus. Neither Joe Biden, nor anyone else, sees altruism. The US president has declared China a “strategic competitor” in the region. “Furthermore”, as Mario Esteban, principal investigator for Asia-Pacific at the Elcano Royal Institute, recalls, “Latin America has been profiled in the war between Ukraine and Russia”. The US Administration fears that all this policy seeks to isolate Taiwan. Only eight countries in the region recognize it. And the rest behave like “incubators of populism”. “It is not that China tries to produce undemocratic regimes, but that these regimes find a willing ally,” says Evan Ellis, a professor at the United States War College, in statements to the think tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Between 2009 and 2019 alone, Beijing sold more than 615 million dollars (almost the same amount in euros) in weapons to Venezuela. Chinese trade reached some 450,000 million in the region in 2021 and is expected to exceed 700,000 during 2035. China is the largest trading partner, after the United States, in Latin America. And it imports copper, petroleum, oil, soybeans and other raw materials it needs for its industry. It recently allocated 4,500 million to the production of lithium in Mexico, within the so-called lithium triangle (Argentina, Chile, Bolivia). A basic metal for electric batteries. These three territories control more than half of the world’s production.

Chile sent China 39% of all its exports in 2020. Even under the conservative government of Piñera. “Beijing is tired of relying on liberal democracies for certain commodities, and South America is a promising place to invest and lessen reliance on what China sees as ‘dodgy’ partners,” observes Jacob Gunter, senior analyst at consultancy Merics. . “Chinese pressure for rare earths will continue with the new progressive governments in the region,” warns a Spanish economist. South America wants to be a kind of Switzerland. Argentines travel to Chile to buy electronic goods because they are cheaper, and there is a stereotype that the “port of Valparaíso is already Chinese”.

Renewed ambition

Meanwhile, in Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, Egypt or Kenya), China is mapping the map of its renewed ambition. The cobalt of the Congo, the lithium of Zimbabwe or the transport infrastructures of Egypt and Kenya. Unlimited. Angola, with 60 million hectares of arable land, wants Chinese investors to plant more in its country. “We have a lot of land,” said recently Mário Caetano Joâo, Minister of Economy. Since 2013, the Asian giant has placed developing countries at the center of its BRI (known as the Silk Road) at the same time that the US countermeasure of the Build Back Better World program (B3W) passes from long as a torpedo that misses its target. “China is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Ethiopia and there is no credible evidence that it poses a risk to the country,” says Murithi Mutiga, director of the NGO Crisis Group’s Africa Program. “China’s dominant position can be seen as a strategic challenge to the West, but it would be an exaggeration to call it a risk,” he adds.

China has pledged to import $300 billion worth of African products over the next three years and invest $10 billion over a decade. In fact, “more than 80% of loans finance infrastructure,” reflects Deborah Brautigam, director of the China-Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at Johns Hopkins University. Biden is concerned about the growing Chinese military presence. Although no African nation seems to be concerned about, for example, the opaque debt assumed with the Asian giant. “The debt is denominated in yuan and it would cost little for the Chinese government to increase the money supply, but it is not interested in cornering nations until they default,” says the economist. Despite everything, the route does not go smoothly. “The war in Ukraine is changing many elements of the Chinese political calculus. They’re freezing the BRI and regrouping. They have realized that foreign investment is more complicated than they thought,” warns Francesco Sisci, sinologist and expert on China.

At the other end of the world, Southeast Asia, the rivalry between the United States and China is more intense than anywhere else on the planet. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be the fourth largest economy in 2030. Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, its creators, show strong interdependence with both China and the United States. “They offer a young and qualified workforce, competitive labor costs, government support and a favorable geopolitical position with both the West and the East,” says Bing Yuan, an analyst at Edmond de Rothschild AM.

A treasure called Siberia China may be rich in production, but it is poor in raw materials. That is why he has invested in half the planet. Although there is a vein close to home. The Russian Far East (RFE). That is, Siberia to the east side of Lake Baikal. Gas, oil, diamonds, copper, gold, lead, zinc, bauxite. A treasure for Beijing. Russia has been unable to develop this region of extreme weather conditions, and almost devoid of population. What would happen if Putin “rented” it to China. Hard? Today nothing is. Germany relaunched the idea of ​​the Next Generation funds when it saw that the Chinese market in 2019 was closed to them. realpolitik.

