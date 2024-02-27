China expressed its strong support for the Russian Federation in the context of the upcoming presidential elections, as well as Russia's current chairmanship of BRICS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced this on February 27 following a meeting in Moscow between Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Rudenko and his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong.

“During the exchange of views, the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the two countries over the past year was highly assessed, joint plans for the coming period were discussed, including a schedule of contacts at high and senior levels,” it is indicated on website departments.

It is noted that in the context of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the states, which is celebrated in 2024, the parties noted the unprecedentedly high level of Russian-Chinese ties and their special, trusting nature.

In addition, the deputy heads of the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries thoroughly examined the issues of “Russian-Chinese interaction in the process of comprehensive improvement of the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in modern geopolitical realities.” The SCO summit will take place in July in Astana.

Earlier, on February 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow intends to expand international alliances with friendly countries, since “it is impossible to release everything ourselves.” In particular, the head of state noted that it is necessary to build international industrial and technological alliances, to build cooperation chains with colleagues from the EurAsEC, from the BRICS countries, and with other states and associations that are ready to work together.

Before this, on February 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia considers the development of relations with China the most important task, and the dialogue between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plays a key role in this. He noted that diplomatic relations between the two countries are now at the best level in their history.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. At the same time, it will be held in a remote electronic format only in those regions where it has already been tested previously, that is, in no more than 30 constituent entities of Russia.