“The ‘Pazzeschi’ won the race, but we as ‘mother and daughter’ won our personal challenge and our relationship grew, we became more accomplices. I think all moms could understand me. We had a beautiful relationship but it was still at risk, because we have never been under this constant pressure and stress. There are extreme moments and you have no filters. Beijing makes you a ‘slab’ of who you really are ”. Natasha Stefanenko comments on Adnkronos, the Beijing Express 2022 broadcast that came to an end last night with the final episode on Sky, where she finished the race, together with her daughter Sasha Sabbioni, in second place. The couple, called ” mother and daughter ” only gave in to the ‘Pazzeschi’ Victoria Cabello and Paride Vitale. “In the program you can see 10% of what we really did, we killed each other, we ran 12 km on a camel in the middle of the desert, we did extreme things, even for a sportswoman or a young girl prepared. It’s all very surprising and you can have instinctive reactions, ”added the showgirl.

“I was the one who convinced mum to participate, she wasn’t convinced, but I knew it would be an experience that would remain in our hearts and minds, and she was convinced. We went and it was like that, and she still thanks me, ”said Sasha Sabbioni, speaking to Adnkronos about the decision to participate in the show with her mother. “The relationship is now even closer without a doubt, I did not know how it could go between us, because with the mother there are no filters, it could have been easier to discuss, but now I must say that I could never have an experience like this. if not with my mother, because she is a person who knows me, knows my weaknesses and knows where she can fill in the parts where I am not good and vice versa. It was a relationship that has intensified even more, we were already united and now no one divides us anymore. This is undoubtedly one of the things that I will most carry around, besides the beautiful countries we have visited and the people we have met, ”added Sasha.

An even closer ‘mother and daughter’ relationship also thanks to the difficulties they had to overcome together. “In Beijing Express you can’t have a way to react ‘in a way’, but you do it as you are, and that’s beautiful. I tested myself with a big risk, but it also went well for my self-esteem. I was delighted to have participated, even though we spent about a month and a half traveling around the world – underlined Natasha Stefanenko-. We didn’t have cell phones, we couldn’t even touch them, I went back in time to when it was nice to socialize and talk to people. We must not forget that we are social and not social animals. And Beijing makes you remember these aspects. I lived with my cell phone every minute but you don’t think about it there anymore, and when they gave it back to me I couldn’t use it again, I almost refused it “.

“In the last episode we made mistakes several times, we were given incorrect indications but it happens. In any case, we honor the winners whom we respect very much, they have become friends, they have even surpassed themselves. We bonded with everyone, a fantastic cast, and we will continue the friendship with many. I am also very happy that everyone appreciated Sasha, both those who participated and those who watched us from home, they paid us many compliments “, added Stefanenko who also applauded the operators who followed the competitors:” the operators were our brothers, they couldn’t talk to us, they were constantly changing, they didn’t have to be biased, but they all became friends, they are heroes running like crazy with the 10kg chamber on their shoulders “.

Experiencing it firsthand and seeing each other again on TV was strange. “It is as if I had experienced the journey twice, as a protagonist and as a spectator, it makes me grasp and understand how beautiful our relationship is. Sometimes I took it a little for granted and instead now that I also see it as an outsider it makes me happy “, Sasha emphasized.” What if I was thinking of reaching the final? Actually no, but after the first episode I thought: ‘we are strong’. Then there was the collapse. At the beginning we started off well, but then the fatigue began to make itself felt. After the fourth episode the doubts rose… every stage we managed to reach became a loop, and we wanted to go further and further. They called us Terminators or Valkyries, but the ‘Crazy People’ are really crazy… while the independents were the real travelers. For us it is as if we had won, the important thing as a former sportswoman was to get to the end and we are so happy “, added the former swimmer ‘daughter’.

The father, Luca Sabbioni, was missed a little. “It was strange not to see us and not to feel with dad for a month and a half. The lack of a cell phone did a lot but we were always busy doing something, we only missed it in the evening when you wanted to hear from dad”, he concluded. Sasha.