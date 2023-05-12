Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore win Beijing Express ahead of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta

Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore they won the final of Beijing Express 2023. The Italian Americans they win the ideal gold medal of the reality broadcast by Sky and streamed on Now, while the silver one goes to the favorites of the eve: Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta. Behind the Just Marriedthe last step of the podium was awarded Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia (The Mediterraneans).

All the twists and turns of the Beijing Express final? Click here

Federica Pellegrini, Joe Bastianich and… The reaction of winners and losers in the Beijing Express final

Here is the reaction of Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore after the victory of Beijing Express 2023 and that of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta after second place.

Credit – Images courtesy of Sky – The final of Beijing Express 2023 it is always available on demand



Federica Pellegrini and Joe Bastianic, Matteo Giunta and Andrea Belfiore: finale of Beijing Express, the announcement of the winner. Video

Subscribe to the newsletter

