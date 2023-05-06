Beijing Express, Federica Pellegrini blurts out against her husband Matteo Giunta

High voltage a Beijing Express in the last episode of the program, broadcast on Sky Uno on the evening of Thursday 4 May: at the end of the appointment, in fact, Federica Pellegrini blurted out against her husband Matteo Giunta, while the latter had an argument with another competitor , the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare.

It all began when Federica Pellegrini tripped and sprained her ankle: her husband, who initially hadn’t noticed anything, then approached the Olympic champion, who blurted out: “You never notice a f ** o no matter what, I hurt myself”.

At that point, Matteo Giunta, who together with his wife forms the “Newlyweds” couple, went in search of the driver who was to accompany them until the end of the mission, ordering them to “wake up”.

“Poor thing” commented Carolina Stramare, who together with Barbara Prezia forms the couple of the “Mediterranean”, with Matteo Giunta who replied: “Poor thing a ca ** o, think about yours”.

The situation deteriorated further when the “Mediterranee” stole a pass from the “Newlyweds”, whose participation in the final of the adventure game, which will be broadcast next Thursday 11 May, is in doubt precisely because of the injury suffered by Federica Pellegrini.