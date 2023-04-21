Beijing Express, Barbara Prezia against Giorgia Soleri

Endless controversy in the last episode of Beijing Express, the adventure game broadcast on Sky Uno on the evening of Thursday 20 April: the words spoken by Barbara Prezia, who together with Carolina Stramare form the pair of ” Mediterranee”, against Giorgia Soleri, the partner of the Maneskin frontman Damiano David, who participates in the reality show with Federica Fabrizio under the name of the “Activists”.

At the beginning of the episode, Giorgia Soleri recalled that she had participated in the broadcast in an attempt to overcome her limits and above all in dealing with the chronic diseases she suffers from, including vulvodynia and endometriosis.

“I don’t feel ‘dirty’ at all for the way I played in this adventure” declared Giorgia Soleri making some playmates smile.

To top things up, model Barbara Prezia thought about it, who commented on the influencer’s participation in the reality show with an unfortunate phrase to say the least: “They took Beijing to say they have vulva disease”.

The sentence has sparked numerous controversies against the model who, at the end of the episode, also had a hard quarrel with Federica Pellegrini, “Bella, stop with the words that I really shorten you by another 10 centimeters”.