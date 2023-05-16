Alessandra Demichelis was suspended from the Turin Bar Association: “I will go to the National Forensic Council, if needed up to the Cassation”

Bad news for Alessandra DeMichelisthe 34-year-old lawyer who participated in Beijing Express after becoming famous for opening the Instagram page “DC Legalshow” in which she showed the sexy side of her profession. Demichelis was eventually suspended for 15 months from theLawyers’ order of Turin after having already been recalled for her social activities.

READ ALSO: Beijing Express, Federica Pellegrini’s reaction after losing the final

“I will go to the national forensic council, if needed up to the Cassation, – said the lawyer – they want to take a 34-year-old girl out of work for a year and three months just for photos on Instagram, in 2023, it seems absurd to me” .

Alessandra DeMichelis: “Suspended for 15 months for photos? Absurd”

Alessandra DeMichelis initially opened the page “DC Legalshow” together with my colleague Federica Cau, who then abandoned the project, to tell about his life as a lawyer. “The photos do not harm the image of the category. – Demichelis had declared that the controversies between colleagues had become numerous- Other professionals have asked us to appear on our page, a mix of our work and private life, and soon there will be other legal content”.

READ ALSO: Beijing Express, Bastianich: “Pellegrini-Giunta? Maybe they were better, but… we won”

The suspension for Alessandra DeMichelis however, it is not effective immediately but will become effective in 60 days when the reasons are published. “It has long since become a matter of principle: – the lawyer increases the dose – really if you are a lawyer you can’t publish videos or photos? Are we kidding? There are colleagues who have pending criminal convictions and who have been suspended for 2-4 months . Me for 15 months for pictures?”.

However, the suspension must not have been a bolt from the blue since Alessandra DeMichelis posted a photo showing the B-side and a T-shirt that read “Felt suspended”.





Subscribe to the newsletter

