Beijing Express 2024, eliminated: who was eliminated today, March 7

BEIJING EXPRESS 2024 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 7 March, at the end of the episode of Beijing Express 2024 broadcast on Sky Uno? Updating

Couples

Which couples (competitors) are competing in Beijing Express 2024? There are eight in total: Fabio and Eleonora Caressa forming “I Caressa”, then Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara “I Pasticcieri”, Artem and Antonio Orefice “I Fratm” and Paolo Cevoli and Elisabetta Garuffi “I Romagnoli”. Also at the starting line were Nancy Brilli and Pierluigi Iorio “I Brillanti”, Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini “I Giganti”, Maddalena Corvaglia and Barbara Petrillo “Le Amiche”, finally Estefania Bernal and Antonella Fiordelisi “Italia Argentina”.

Hosted again by Costantino della Gherardesca and with the addition of correspondent Gianluca Fru of The Jackal, Beijing Express 2024 will take the eight couples to Vietnam, Laos and then arrive in Sri Lanka.” 'Pechino Express' has the ability to tell – underlines Della Gherardesca – everyone works so that the program tells the viewer about the places we travel through, also thanks to the new technologies we have available. The competitors have the wonderful opportunity of being able to take off the mask that we all have to struggle to keep on during our daily lives.”

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Beijing Express 2024 (the eliminated ones above) live on TV and live streaming? The reality show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.15pm on Sky Uno. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it live or deferred also in streaming via the platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo or on the paid platform Now. After its move to Sky, the program will also be broadcast free-to-air on TV8. The date has not yet been announced but, barring surprises, the same timetable as the 2023 edition should be followed, with the free-to-air broadcast in the autumn of 2024.