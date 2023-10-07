From the stylist to the former showgirl, here are the 8 couples in the new cast

Editorial board

The new edition of Beijing Express 2024 finally reveals the new competitors, ready to challenge each other in an exciting competition broadcast on Sky and streaming on Now. There will be 8 couples who will try their hand at this exciting adventure, led by the charismatic Costantino Della Gherardesca. And next to him, a “special envoy”, Fru of the The Jackal, one of the most beloved contestants of past seasons. This edition will follow the “Route of the Dragon”, a fascinating itinerary that winds through different destinations. We will start from North Vietnamwith its wonderful rice fields and breathtaking bays, and then continue towards Laosand finally in Sri Lankaa country of beautiful panoramas, thousand-year-old temples and the uncontaminated charm of its sea.

the competitors — As always the couples who will compete in this new, exciting adventure there are eight. The first is made up of Fabio and Eleonora Caressa. He, a well-known commentator, voice and face of Sky since 2003, she nicknamed ‘Leo’, is a young student of humanities for communication with a passion for travel. The second couple is made up of the pastry chef brothers Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara, originally from Lucca but now moved to Los Angeles, in the States, to manage two pastry shops. The third couple is made up of actors Artem and Antonio Oreficewho met on the set of the series Sea Outside; the first plays Pino o’ Pazz, while the other plays Totò. The other couple is made up of the comedian and actor Paolo Cevoli and his wife Elisabetta Garuffi, stylist from Rimini. The fifth couple sees the actress competing Nancy Brilli and colleague Pierluigi Iorio, friends for a long time thanks to a theater show they starred in five years ago. The sixth couple is made up of two icons of Italian sport: Kristian Ghedinafamous downhill skier, and Francesca Piccinini, Italian volleyball player who won the gold medal at the 1996 Mediterranean Games and the 2002 World Cup. Successes for which she was named Knight of the Italian Republic. Then there is the duo with the TV presenter and blogger Maddalena Corvaglia and his colleague Barbara Petrillo. Finally, the eighth couple is made up of Miss Universe Argentina Estefania Bernal and by the model and fencer Antonella Fiordelisia well-known face in Italy for his participation in Jokes aside and to theIsland of the Famous. See also Sepang test, Bastianini darted, then Espargaro's Aprilia. Ducati, Bagnaia sixth

the locations — Beijing Express 2024’s “Dragon’s Route” winds through three fascinating destinations. We will start from North Vietnam, where immense emerald green rice fields extend to the horizon creating a unique show of colours. The ancient cities and traditional villages of Vietnam will offer participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in a thousand-year-old culture, with its traditions, history and unmistakable cuisine. Next, it will be the turn of Laos, a magical land where uncontaminated nature prevails. Here, competitors will have the opportunity to explore breathtaking scenery, such as the spectacular Kuang Si Waterfall or the majestic ones Phou Bia Mountains. And the cities of Laos, like Luang Prabang, with its golden temples and Buddhist traditions. Finally, the Beijing Express adventure will end in Sri Lanka, an enchanting island located in the heart of the Indian Ocean. There the competitors will be able to enjoy the paradisiacal beaches, dive among the corals and visit ancient temples, such as the famous Temple of Sigiriya archaeological site, located on an imposing rock. Lush hills, tea plantations and nature reserves rich in flora and fauna that will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of participants and in the eyes of viewers. See also Bebe Vio and the new bionic hands: "I can't wait to do all the gestures"