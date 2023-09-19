The third episode of Beijing Express 2023 – The Way of the Indies which resumes from the city of Hampi is broadcast today, Tuesday 19 September on TV8. Travelers waste no time and immediately start looking for a tuk tuk to reach the temple of the God Hanuman. Here the first challenge awaits them: to use the coracle, an ancient Indian boat, to cross the river and reach the other bank. Once they arrive, they will have to retrieve a basket containing coconuts and scented flowers necessary to perform a ritual aimed at divining Hanuman.

Once the ritual is over, the couples in the lead are the Activists and the #Italian-Americans, who compete in an exciting race aboard tuk-tuks towards the city of Hosapete. Once night falls, travelers start looking for a place where they can rest. The Italian Americans try to exploit Bastianich’s fame to get a room in a hotel, but fail.

Federica Pellegrini also has the same idea and fortunately finds an Italian family willing to offer a room to the couple. After the first night, the travelers head towards the Citradurla Fort, where the first four couples to sign the red book will compete in the immunity test: Newlyweds, Italian Americans, Mother and Child and Mediterraneans.

The test consists of a Kebaddi challenge, a very famous sport in India which consists of stealing the colored ribbon from opposing couples which is then taken to one’s own area. The Newlyweds demonstrate their physical superiority by winning the immunity test.

The travelers set off again towards the last city: Mysuru. The Mediterraneans have difficulty continuing due to the penalty inflicted on them by the Newlyweds. Despite the unfavorable situation, they do not lose heart and manage to find a ride.

The next morning, there is no time to relax, and the couples hurry to reach Mysuru. In the city they have to go to Gokugan Park, where they face a yoga challenge. The objective is to correctly replicate the indicated positions. Mother and son make a mistake and are forced to stop for ten minutes.

Meanwhile, the other couples rush to Chamundi Hill, where the last challenge awaits them. The couples will have to climb a thousand steps before reaching Costantino della Gherardesca on the red carpet.

Fatigue is felt by the travellers, who reach the red carpet with determination. But a surprise awaits them. Costantino offers them a choice: conclude the stage or continue up another four hundred steps where Enzo Miccio awaits them at the top.

Choosing to continue means having an advantageous position over those who decide to stop. Mother and Son and Siculi are the only two couples to interrupt the climb. After joining Enzo on the second red carpet, travelers anxiously await to find out the order of arrival.

The activists take first place in the third stage, while the lawyers and the educated are at risk of elimination. After a short discussion, the winners decide to choose the Educated. Unfortunately the black envelope is elimination and the adventure of the Educated ends here.