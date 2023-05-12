In the final the Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore, the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, the Mediterranean Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia

The Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore, the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, the Mediterranean Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia. These are the 3 couples who made it to the final at Beijing Express 2023. Who are the winners of the Sky show? Here is the announcement…

Images courtesy of Sky – beijingexpress.sky.it; Beijing Express final is always available on demand