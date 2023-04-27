Beijing Express 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the eighth episode, 27 April

Tonight, Thursday 27 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Uno, the eighth episode of Beijing Express 2023 will be broadcast, the tenth edition of the docu-reality show hosted by Costantino della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio. The former has been the presenter of the reality show since the second edition (after being a competitor in the first, conducted by Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and broadcast on Rai 2), while the second – competitor of the eighth edition – took over from della Gherardesca after his injury in some episodes of the 2022 edition. The production finally decided to maintain the two-man lead for the rest of the season and to confirm it also in this one. Where to see Beijing Express 2023 live TV and live stream? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The reality show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.15 on Sky Uno.

Beijing Express 2023 live streaming and Tv8

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it live or in deferred streaming via the platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo or on the paid platform Now. After its passage on Sky, the program will also be broadcast free-to-air on Tv8. The date has not yet been announced but, barring surprises, the same timetable of the 2022 edition should be followed, with the airing in the fall of 2023.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Beijing Express 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes will be aired on Sky Uno? In all, 10 episodes will be broadcast: the first on Thursday 9 March 2023; the last one (the final) on Thursday 11 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):