Beijing Express 2023: previews (stages and pairs) of the ninth episode, 4 May

This evening, Thursday 4 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Uno the ninth episode of Beijing Express 2023 will be broadcast, the tenth edition of the docu-reality show hosted by Costantino della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio. The former has been the presenter of the reality show since the second edition (after being a competitor in the first, conducted by Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and broadcast on Rai 2), while the second – competitor of the eighth edition – took over from della Gherardesca after his injury in some episodes of the 2022 edition. Finally, the production decided to maintain the two-man lead for the rest of the season and to confirm it also in this one. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

Four semi-finalist couples who survived the eliminations and difficulties of the first eight stages of the long journey through the Indies unscathed. They are Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore (The Italian Americans), Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta (The Newlyweds), Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia (Le Mediterranee), Salvatore Schillaci and his wife Barbara Lombardo (The Siculi).

The ninth stage of the show will start from Oudong with an unexpected travel companion: the rapper Jake La Furia, in the version of a nice ‘musical malus’. The first two couples who manage to sign the Red Book at the Kampong Loung floating village will compete in an exciting Advantage Trial, never so fierce considering the remaining number of couples in the race and the importance of earning a place in the final ranking. In the episode broadcast on Thursday 4 May, hostilities and alliances will consolidate on the road towards the finish line of the ninth stage, set in Battambang. For everyone, the race towards the coveted Red Carpet will be, as always, full of pitfalls. Some couples will be physically put to the test due to some injuries that will affect them during the journey. At the final finish line of the stage, the competitors will learn the final classification: the first couple to jump on the Red Carpet will contribute to the final prize money entirely donated to support a local NGO. The last two pairs of the bet ranking will entrust their fate first to the ballot and then to the contents of the black envelope, which will decide whether the penultimate stage is elimination or not. Who will manage to get a place in the Beijing Express 2023 Finals?

Couples

What are the couples (contestants) competing in Beijing Express 2023 on Sky One? Fighting for the final prize, which will then be donated to support one of the NGOs operating in the countries visited during the edition, are 9 couples. Here they are: