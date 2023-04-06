Beijing Express 2023: the previews (stages and pairs) of the fifth episode

This evening, Thursday 6 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Uno the fifth episode of Beijing Express 2023 will be broadcast, the tenth edition of the docu-reality show hosted by Costantino della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio. The former has been the presenter of the reality show since the second edition (after being a competitor in the first, conducted by Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and broadcast on Rai 2), while the second – competitor of the eighth edition – took over from della Gherardesca after his injury in some episodes of the 2022 edition. Finally, the production decided to maintain the two-man lead for the rest of the season and to confirm it also in this one. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

The fifth stage promises to be a little different from the previous ones given that tonight the competitors will immediately enter the famous rainforest of Borneo, far from the cities and full of pitfalls. After the elimination of Lawyers Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi by Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore (and the formidable black envelope of Beijing Express), there are 6 couples left in the race. In addition to the aforementioned Italian Americans, the Activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio, Mother and Son Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta, The Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, The Mediterraneans Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia and the Sicilians Salvatore Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo.

After leaving India behind, the competitors will start the fifth stage directly in Malaysian Borneo, to be precise from the village of Kampung Giam in the heart of the rainforest. Backpackers, the competitors remaining in the race will have to reach Lubok Antu, where the first three couples will compete for the Advantage Trial. For the first time in this edition there will be no immunity, and it will remain so until the end, but the winning couple will jump one place forward in the final standings of this stage. And for the 6 couples left in the race, this is no small advantage. From Lubok Antu all the competitors will set off again towards the final finish line of the fifth stage, Sibu, in beautiful Sarawak. Only at that point, as per tradition, the competitors will discover their position in the standings, the two teams at risk of elimination and whether the stage will be elimination or not.

As anticipated by the trailer, the fifth stage of Beijing Express will see the return of Victoria Cabello, winner of the last edition together with the faithful Paride Vitale. What role will the fierce Vittoria return to? The answer tonight.

Couples

What are the couples (contestants) competing in Beijing Express 2023 on Sky One? Fighting for the final prize, which will then be donated to support one of the NGOs operating in the countries visited during the edition, are 9 couples. Here they are: