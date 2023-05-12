The Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore win Beijing Express 2023. In Cambodia at the final finish line of Angkor, in the archaeological site of the former capital of the Khmer Empire, the largest temple complex in the world, they were the first to jump on the Red Carpet in front of conductors Costantino Della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio. In second place, the other couple of favorites of the eve, the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta: the final, therefore, took place – in compliance with all the predictions – between the two most successful couples of this edition, who in the 8000 kilometers traveled during this edition won three stages each. Third place, and therefore first eliminated in the course of the final, were the Mediterraneans Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia.

The final 172 kilometers of this race saw the three pairs set off from Battambang in the heart of Cambodia. At the starting line, the “mystery” on Federica Pellegrini was resolved: despite her not perfect conditions after last week’s ankle injury, during the semifinal, in agreement with the medical staff, she started running in the final. After a very few meters of running, the first round of the final with one of the most feared rocks of Beijing Express, the “7 monsters”, the wheel divided into seven segments, each of which contains a food not particularly popular in Italy but far more common locally: ant salad, grilled mice, stuffed frogs, giant water bugs, cockroaches, snakes, honeycomb with bee larvae. Afterwards, the race continued towards the Phare Circus, born thanks to the intention of some Cambodian refugees who, through the therapeutic value of art, wanted to re-educate orphans and destitute children: the competitors, dressed up and dressed as clowns, had to measure themselves against the circus art among the smiles of the children present; after that, an intermediate stop in an unusual and fascinating art gallery in Siem Raep, the “Theam’s Gallery”, where the hosts unveiled the classification of the intermediate finish line and the first elimination of the episode: returning home, a breath from very final, the Mediterranean Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia.

Italo Americani and Newlyweds faced each other in the last leg of the competition, to compose the most awaited final between the two couples who more than all the others for ten episodes faced each other with loyalty but with no holds barred. For them, the first mission consisted in passing an olfactory test almost “imitating” what the very powerful local rats trained in the search for unexploded ordnance do (the area of ​​Cambodia is full of anti-personnel mines after decades of fighting). last red carpet of the season, with the second mission of the day on the Angkor zip-line which allowed them to glide among the rainforest trees, up to 70 meters high: one last and adrenaline-pumping journey through the Cambodian nature before reaching the final goal among the millenary temples of the old capital of the Khmer Empire. Here, hidden in the labyrinthine circuit made up of temples and secular trees, was the carpet guarded by Costantino and Enzo and “conquered” by Joe and Andrea: their most important victory of the year, at the end of an exciting and unforgettable season and of a journey which – despite the physical fatigue, the total absence of comforts, the linguistic difficulties and those encountered in the search for hospitality and passages – gave everyone the most precious prize, the amazement of the discovery and knowledge of a new part of world.