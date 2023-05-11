Beijing Express 2023, finalists: the finalist couples of the reality show

BEIJING EXPRESS 2023 FINALISTS – Which are the finalist couples of Beijing Express 2023 that tonight – May 11 – see the broadcast of the final? Three pairs will play for the final victory: Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore ‘The Italo Americans’; Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia ‘Le Mediterranee’; Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta ‘The Newlyweds’.

Their journey had started from India, had then crossed the dense jungle of Malaysian Borneo up to Cambodia, the land of the Khmer. There are still the last 172 kilometers to go for this last stage: departure from the city of Battambang, passing through the intermediate finish line of Siem Reap and then up to the grand finale in Angkor, the most important archaeological site in the country as well as one of the most important and visited in the Asian continent, where it will be discovered which of the three couples will win the victory of this edition.

Couples

What are the couples (contestants) who took part in the Beijing Express 2023 race on Sky One? Fighting for the final prize, which will then be donated to support one of the NGOs operating in the countries visited during the edition, are 9 couples. Here they are: