I Pazzeschi win Beijing Express: the show crowns Victoria Cabello and Paride Vitale who triumph on arrival at the Roof of the Emirates Grand Hotel in Dubai, surrounded by the skyscrapers of the metropolis of the Arab Emirates. The winning couple narrowly beat ‘Mom and Daughter’, Natasha Stefanenko and Sasha Sabbioni, runners-up. ‘The Jackals’ Aurora Leone and Fru, third, had to abandon the race after the mid-stage test, one step away from the final two. Leading the couples to the end Costantino Della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio, the two leaders of this season’s episodes of the Sky Original production made by Banijay Italia.

After visiting and competing in Turkey, Uzbekistan, Jordan and, in fact, the Arab Emirates, the adventure ended with a 46 km stage of running between the skyscrapers and attractions of Dubai: from the Palm Tower to Al Bastakiya, from The Green Planet up to the Emirates Tower, one of the vertical giants symbol of the Dubai skyline. Between rehearsals in the souk of the city and a trip to the rainforest, the bat cave and the piranha tank, the competitors discovered – mission after mission – the cosmopolitan, adventurous and multi-ethnic soul of the center of the Emirates. An exhilarating and sensational final, as always with the ultimate goal of doing good: the winners donated the entire prize money to support Doctors Without Borders, an NGO that works with its volunteers in the countries visited by this edition.