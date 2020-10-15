In an ideal world, the “Genghis Khan” exhibition should have opened at the Nantes History Museum on Saturday. The pandemic decided otherwise. But the initial postponement, scheduled for the first half of 2021, is extended until 2024, the fault falling, according to Bertrand Guillet, the director of the establishment, on the Chinese authorities and their desire to censor the event. A few words of explanation. This project, carried out in collaboration with the Museum of Inner Mongolia, in Hohhot, experienced its first upheavals this summer. The Chinese authorities initially wanted to remove elements of vocabulary, such as the words Genghis Khan, empire and Mongol. But the cup was full at the end of the summer period, with the announcement of the modification of the content and a request for control of all the productions of the Nantes museum (text, cartography, catalog and communication). The Beijing heritage office then proposed a new synopsis, in total disagreement with the initial intentions. The director of the Nantes museum denounces “tendentious elements of rewriting, aimed at completely eliminating Mongolian history and culture, for the benefit of a new national narrative”. The radical decision to cancel the collaboration between the Nantes museum and China was accompanied by a new exhibition project on a similar theme, based on American and European collections. Mr. M.