It arrived yesterday official status of the postponement of the 2022 Beijing Auto Show, which should have taken place from 21 to 30 April next. The news had already been in the air for several days, but only yesterday did the organizers communicate that they had made a final decision on the smooth running of the event. Which, on balance, will not be regular: the event has in fact been postponed on a date to be determined. Therefore, the new days in which the Chinese fair dedicated to four wheels will be held have not been announced, so the first rumors have started to circulate on the web.

Most insiders agree that the 2022 edition of the Beijing Auto Show can take place in June. Everything will depend on the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the pandemic in China: it was precisely the growing number of Covid-19 positives in the Asian country that forced the organizers to take a drastic decision on the conduct of the event, which is why everything will depend on the the extent to which infections will increase or decrease in the coming weeks. At the moment the idea of ​​does not seem to flash in the mind of the organizers undo this edition of the fair: the critical situation linked to the pandemic in China seems to be only temporary, it is likely that in the next few days there will be a net improvement in the data. And so the Beijing Auto Show can finally take place.