The People’s Republic of China does not rule out the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue, but it is opposed to the supporters of the island’s independence and outside interference. This statement was made by the official representative of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Sun Yeli.

“We do not promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and the extremely small number of pro-Taiwan independence separatist forces and their separatist activities,” he stressed during a press conference. conference before the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

As Sun Yeli pointed out, Beijing’s task is peaceful reunification, for this reason, the people of Taiwan have nothing to worry about.

On September 28, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense announced that the PRC sent 31 aircraft and four warships to the island area. Taiwan, in turn, sent an air patrol to monitor the situation, and also issued radio warnings and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

On the same day, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that the States would continue to support the self-defense of the island. She also called the PRC exercises around Taiwan, which unfolded after the visit to Taiwan of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was not coordinated with Beijing, “destabilizing.”

On September 21, Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and China Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi said during a meeting that Russia and China oppose Washington’s destructive course towards Taiwan.

Prior to this, on September 19, China issued a warning to the United States and protested in connection with the statement of US President Joe Biden on Taiwan. The American leader then noted that the States do not encourage Taiwan to gain independence from China, but the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a military conflict between the island and China.

On September 16, a CNN reporter noted that Xi Jinping allegedly told his country’s military that he wants to establish military control over Taiwan by 2027.

On September 14, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs approved the initiative to provide military assistance to the Taiwan administration against the backdrop of the situation with China. It involves the allocation of military assistance to the island for $4.5 billion over four years, as well as credit guarantees for military purchases in the amount of up to $2 billion.

The aggravation of the situation around Taiwan occurred after the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on August 2, despite China’s urgent request to refrain from this step. She called her visit a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.

Taiwan is part of China but not under Beijing’s control. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by China, while providing support to the Taiwanese authorities. Official relations between the PRC government and its island province broke off in 1949, contacts resumed in the late 1980s.