Withering and exactly one month after his last public appearance, Beijing has dismissed Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister appointed at the end of December. Without giving any further clues about his whereabouts or his personal situation, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly (the Chinese legislature) has decided in a meeting called just one day in advance to dismiss the chancellor – until now considered a protégé of the president, Xi Jinping – and appoint in his place the veteran Wang Yi, who held the position for the previous decade. The only explanation that Beijing gave two weeks ago to justify his absence was “for health reasons.”

Wang, who has held Qin’s position on different occasions since he disappeared from the map, currently serves as director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party Central Committee, a position hierarchically superior to Qin’s in the complex pyramid of power of the People’s Republic. Xinhua’s very brief note on the dismissal and the appointment does not explain whether the new minister will hold both positions simultaneously. The statement of the Assembly is signed by the President of the People’s Republic.

Qin’s situation remains an enigma. After more than 15 days without leads on the foreign minister, the Chinese government alleged on July 11 “health reasons” to argue that Qin Gang would not attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta (Indonesia), according to Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a routine appearance. Wang Yi went in his place.

That was the first and only time the matter was discussed publicly. There has been no more news since then about this 57-year-old former ambassador to the United States, known for his sharp verb and his retorts of wolf warrior, as the toughest-cut diplomats are usually called in China. His situation has not been discussed or collected or questioned in the official media either.

The coup comes at a time of diplomatic frenzy from Beijing. In recent weeks, the capital of the People’s Republic has received key visits from top US officials in an attempt to stem the deterioration of relations between the two superpowers. The uncertainty and lack of clues about Qin have meanwhile fueled intense speculation – searches with his name have multiplied in Chinese search engines – and have forced the postponement of several important visits, such as that of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and that of the British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

The last time he could be seen in the line of duty was June 25. He was dressed in a suit and looked good in the official images. That day he met with the foreign ministers of Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the Russian deputy foreign minister. Shortly before, he had held the most important interview since he took office, that of Antony Blinken, the first US Secretary of State to travel to the country in five years. “The relationship between China and the United States is at the lowest point since the establishment,” Qin told his American counterpart.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Qin was also present the next day at Blinken’s face-to-face with Xi, seated to the left of the Chinese president, and behind Wang Yi in strict protocol order. From these meetings, what seems to be a stage of understanding between Washington and Beijing has been opened. And since then, the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, has paraded through the capital of the second economic power at the beginning of July; the special envoy for climate, John Kerry, and the centenarian former Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, last week. Qin was not present at any of these visits.

In 2023, the days of Chinese diplomacy have continued at a grueling pace. After the end of the strict anti-pandemic measures in December and the reopening of the country in January, leaders from half the world have circulated in Beijing, from the French Emmanuel Macron to the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, including the Spanish Pedro Sánchez.

With more than three decades in the service of the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin landed in office just at that moment of reopening, against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the raw struggle with the United States. When he had just over a month in office, the alleged spy balloon crisis shot down by the United States broke out, dragging relations with Washington into a downward spiral. He had just returned from the US capital, where he had served for almost two years as ambassador. In his first speech to the press after being appointed minister, he warned the United States that if he didn’t step on the brakes, there would “surely” be “conflict and confrontation.”

Qin became a familiar face years ago for his often blunt retorts as a foreign spokesman. He deepened ties with President Xi Jinping as he escorted him through world capitals after being named director general of protocol. A senior member of a European government who has come across him defines him as “tough and direct.” In 2008, in one of his appearances as a spokesperson—one of the few spaces where you can get a feel for Beijing’s opinion on any subject—a journalist asked him what he thought of the latest album released by the American rock group Guns N’ Roses, titled Chinese Democracy. Qin replied, “As far as I know, not many people like this kind of music because it’s too loud and loud. On the other hand, you are a mature adult, aren’t you?”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.