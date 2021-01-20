Today, Wednesday, local health authorities announced that the focus of Covid-19 infections that was detected in the southern suburbs of Beijing includes two people infected with the British mutated version of Covid-19, which is more contagious than the original virus.

These two infections were discovered in Daxing District, and are the first cases of the mutated version of the virus in the capital, which has a population of 21 million.

China had announced that the British version of the virus had been detected in late December by a student who had arrived in Shanghai (east) from the United Kingdom.