Thursday’s statement by the NPC’s Foreign Affairs Committee reiterated Beijing’s insistence that the balloon was an unmanned civilian weather research balloon, a claim rejected by the United States, citing its flight path and payload of monitoring equipment.

While China initially expressed regret over the Feb. 4 incident, it hardened its rhetoric in another sign of how much relations between the two sides have deteriorated in recent years.

And the State Department said, on Wednesday, that it would take action against US entities associated in any way with the downing of the balloon, without elaborating.

The Foreign Relations Committee statement said the resolution, which was unanimously passed by the US House of Representatives earlier, “deliberately exaggerated the Chinese threat.”

He added that this is “pure malicious propaganda and political manipulation… and that some politicians in the US Congress have fanned the flames, fully revealing their evil plans to oppose and limit China.”

A group of Chinese government departments issued daily protests over how the United States handled the issue, accusing Washington of overreacting and violating the spirit of international law.

Along with Congress passing the resolution, the US imposed sanctions on 6 Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aviation programmes.

And Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing, abruptly halting what some saw as momentum to stabilize relations that have sunk to their lowest point in decades.