Beijing (AFP) – Beijing reported Monday that the balloon detected flying over Latin America is Chinese, while the United States was trying to recover the remains of a similar device shot down over the weekend in its airspace.

China has expressed outrage over the US decision to shoot down an early probe detected over its territory, which Beijing insists was a weather device that veered off course.

After the detection of the first balloon that flew over the United States, Washington reacted by canceling a trip to China by the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken.

This Monday, Beijing acknowledged that the second balloon that was detected over Latin America over the weekend is also Chinese.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained on Monday that the object is for civilian purposes and is used for a flight test.

Due to “weather forces and its limited maneuverability, the airship seriously deviated from its scheduled route” and “accidentally entered the airspace of Latin America and the Caribbean,” said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mao Ning. in a press conference.

“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law,” he added.

“We have communicated with the relevant parties and are handling [la cuestión] properly, and we will not cause any threat to any country,” he continued.

China’s statement came three days after the Pentagon alerted that a second suspected spy balloon from China had been detected flying over Latin America.

Map with the possible trajectory of the Chinese balloon, which the United States considered an espionage device and shot down on February 4, 2023 © Julia Han Janicki / AFP

For its part, the Colombian air force indicated that “an object” with “characteristics similar to those of a balloon” had been detected and monitored “until it left the airspace.”

The US Department of Defense did not provide details about the location of the device identified in Latin America, nor where it was going.

Bilateral tensions between the United States and China

US aviation shot down the first Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina, in the southeast of the country, with a missile on Saturday.

Pentagon officials described it as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” and the United States said it took steps to prevent it from collecting sensitive information.

Beijing, which says the device is for civilian purposes, accused the United States of “overreacting” through the use of force and said it “reserves the right” to retaliate.

In the United States, the Republican opposition criticized President Joe Biden for not having had a firmer and faster response.

The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, defended the government’s action, as he stated that it allows “maximizing the collection of information.”

Schumer reported that the Senate will receive a classified report on February 15.

Stratospheric balloons are an alternative to airplanes and satellites in research, meteorological observation or espionage. © Nalini Lepetit-Chella / AFP

Former US chief of staff Mike Mullen, asked on ABC if people in the Chinese military might have wanted to disrupt Blinken’s visit, said: “Clearly, I think that is the case.”

He also discredited the version that the balloon deviated from its course.

“It was not an accident, it was deliberate,” he said.

Blinken’s visit would have been the first by a US diplomatic chief to China since Mike Pompeo’s tour in 2018.

China changes tune

Since the cancellation of Blinken’s trip and the downing of the first aircraft, China has abandoned the conciliatory tone it had initially adopted to express itself with greater indignation.

An elderly man who gave his name as Xu said that “China is very magnanimous.”

“US military reconnaissance planes often pass over the Chinese coast,” he said.

“But China is tolerant, it doesn’t make a big deal out of it,” he said.