He added that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance, science and technological innovation, in contrast to Beijing’s more cautious, albeit frank, talks with a number of senior US officials who have visited China.

“It is hoped that France will establish the friendly tone of cooperation between China and the European Union,” He said in opening remarks before talks in Beijing today, adding that China believes there is a “good foundation” for its bilateral relations with France.

And while the recent visits of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to China focused on setting limits for relations between the two countries, the French Minister of Economy suggested, before the ninth round of economic and financial dialogue between the two countries, that “strengthening economic and financial operations between us be completed by end of 2024”.

China is France’s third largest trading partner after the European Union and the United States, but French companies are worried about the possibility of falling into the crosshairs of the growing competition between the two economic superpowers.

And EU governments last month approved the 11th round of sanctions against Russia that could hit Chinese companies deemed to be circumventing measures already in place.

Le Maire said the three challenges that the two countries should work on together are the green transition, the reorganization of value chains and the technological revolution, as well as addressing the problems of French companies entering the markets of banking, nuclear industries, cosmetics and agriculture sectors.

“It is necessary to consider how to broaden and deepen economic and financial cooperation between France and China… We would like to welcome new major investments from China on French territory,” the French minister added.

At a press conference after the talks, Le Maire said important progress has been made in France-China relations in the sectors of cosmetics, aerospace, food and beverage and finance, adding that the Chinese side appreciates France’s decision to extend the licenses of 5G networks of China’s Huawei in some cities.