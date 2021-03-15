Beijing was plunged Monday into a great sandstorm, the largest in the last ten years, which led to the cancellation of 350 flights with take-off in the Chinese capital and it further aggravated the pollution problems.

The combination of both phenomena resulted in a dangerous cocktail for health and reduced visibility by several hundred meters.

Sand storms, coming from the nearby Gobi Desert, are frequent in spring in northern China, but the Beijinese hadn’t seen such a heavy sky in years.

In Mongolia, six people died from the storm and 81 others were declared missing, according to local authorities.

The Beijing City Hall, a city of more than 20 million people, suspended all sports activities abroad in schools and advised people with respiratory problems not to leave the house.

A woman walks during the sandstorm. Photo: AFP.

However, most of the inhabitants went to work this Monday, with their heads well covered and some even with protective glasses or hairnets. “I have the feeling that every breath will give me lung problems“An inhabitant, Zhang Yunya, told AFP.

Dantesque conditions, quite unusual in recent times, that rekindled old memories among the inhabitants of the capital. “I remember that the sandstorms of ten years ago disappeared within an hour. But I am very afraid that this will not go away before the end of the day,” said Pan Xiaochuan, an environmental health expert from Beijing.

A situation that made it difficult to see some emblematic buildings such as the Forbidden City or the headquarters of the national television, whose end, at an altitude of 234 meters, disappeared into the mist.

Several people cross an avenue this Monday in the Chinese capital.

The storm forced the cancellation of more than 350 flights originating from Beijing airports, according to the specialized website Variflight.

In the social network Weibo, numerous netizens spoke about the subject. “This orange sandstorm looks like it’s the end of the world”, considered a user.

The air quality was “dangerous“According to the specialized portal aqicn.org. First thing in the morning, the level of PM10 particles was almost 20 times higher than that recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). That of PM2.5 particles – even more harmful – surpassed 560, a level rarely reached in Beijing in recent years.

A woman crosses a bridge in Beijing during a sandstorm. Photo: AFP.

In recent years there have been few episodes of extreme pollution in the Chinese capital, as the fight against this scourge has become a major challenge in the country, which wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

According to Li Shuo of Greenpeace China, “intense” industrial activities in recent weeks have made air quality in the capital worse. Steel, cement and aluminum production levels are higher than those seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

For Pan Xiaochuan, the environmental health expert, the lack of rainfall observed in recent days would explain the fact that the storm was particularly laden with sand. “When there is no humidity, the dust tends to accumulate,” he told the AFP agency.

With information from AFP.

JPE