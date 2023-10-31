Local media reported that a funeral ceremony for the body of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang is scheduled to be held in Beijing the day after tomorrow, Thursday, after his sudden death.

China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that flags will be flown at half-mast in Tiananmen Square, the Great Hall of the People, government buildings, embassies and consulates next Thursday.

Ke Qiang, who was 68 years old, suffered a sudden heart attack in Shanghai last Friday.

His body was transported on the same day to Beijing on a private plane. Ke Qiang retired from his position as Prime Minister last March after holding the position for ten years.