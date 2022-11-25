Two colleagues were called at 2 am last Friday and told that they should have a covid-19 test. One of them had a knock on the door during the early hours of the morning and they gave him instructions by phone to do it. After 15 minutes, they told him that the result was negative.

Then another man arrived — dressed in white, from head to toe and wearing a mask — and asked for his passport. He took a photo of her with the test result. After a while, they called him and told him that he could not leave the building. She thought that she had only happened to him.

That happened in the complex —or complex— where several of us live, in the Chaoyang district, in Beijing (China).

Last Sunday, the authorities issued a statement in which they asked the residents of this area to remain in their homes as a precaution due to the increase in cases of covid-19under the initiative of ‘covid zero’ that was implemented months ago in the asian giant



On Saturday, an 87-year-old man died of the illness, making it the first recorded death since May in mainland China.

Life in this district was transformed in a matter of hours. It’s like a ghost town from a movie. The streets are increasingly empty, schools and universities ordered virtual classes and university students to remain in residences, companies told their workers that they had to work from home and some foreigners even helped them find tickets to get out of the country right away. Convenience stores, large supermarkets and restaurants also closed. Some only work a couple of hours and serve from the door.

Although this district is one of the most affected, the truth is that in others, such as haidian and fengtai, measures have also been taken. The authorities have asked citizens to take a covid test every 48 hours to enter any place, although for those of us who live in chaoyangthe measure is reduced to 24 hours.

“Considering the current epidemic situation, for your health and family, please go to the nearest sampling site for nucleic acid testing in time. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation”, reads the message that arrives daily on our cell phones.

The truth is that China reported more than 30,000 cases in the last two daysrecord numbers that have not been registered in the country since the quarantine was given in Shanghai in April, when 29,317 cases were registered.

According to figures from the National Health Commission, the country registered 31,444 cases on Wednesday, and a day later, 32,943. On Thursday, Beijing added 424 symptomatic and 1,436 asymptomatic cases; 31 were imported, according to the Municipal Health Commission. The entity reported that 1,454 people were in isolation and another 400 under observation.

A man stands behind the newly installed fence to prevent people locked up from being released from quarantine in Shanghai, China (file photo).

the health code

When you live in Beijing, and in China, there is something that is confirmed when you talk to people: most are more afraid of the restrictions and consequences of a red or yellow code in their health code than of the covid itself. 19. To put it in practical terms: if a person gets a popup or their code color is not green, they will not be able to move around the city or enter places.

Each province in China has a health application with a QR code, the personal data of each person and the daily record of covid tests and vaccinations. In Beijing, it’s called HealthKit and it’s on the WeChat platform. To enter any place, you must scan through this program a QR code that each establishment has and announces that there are no news.

This must be done to enter any place and even to get into a taxi. Automatically, the application records the movements of people and establishes the routes of each one of them. That is why when someone is diagnosed with covid, possible close contacts and the contacts of close contacts are traced.

Now, the massive tests are done on the street. For more than a year, there have been tents and cubicles with fixed hours for people to take a test. It is a nucleic acid test that is taken in the mouth. Those in charge of taking it put the swab with the sample in a test tube that has a substance.

Each test tube can hold up to 10 swabs. If any of the tests come back positive, it is presumed that at least the other nine also have the virus and a temporary quarantine is ordered until the result is confirmed again. That has happened in the complex where I live with my colleagues.

After the results are run again, if they come back negative, the quarantine. Otherwise, you have to wait. In many cases, the quarantines are being extended: they tell the residents that it only lasts three days and on the last day, they extend the period of confinement again. “This is routine. That’s how it happened before, only this time it’s concentrated in the middle of Beijing,” said a citizen who asked not to be quoted.

the iphone factory

This week, Foxconn, Apple’s largest supplier in China, has been in the news. The tech giant on Wednesday confirmed protests by workers who have demanded better wages and working conditions in Zhengzhou, in Henan province. In videos shared through social networks, such as Weibo and Twitter, confirmed by news agencies and residents, clashes with riot police and people in white biosafety suits have been observed.

However, neither the company nor the authorities confirmed what would have been ground zero for the protests: according to users on Chinese social networks, there would have been an increase in covid-19 cases at its plant, which would have led to The complex will be closed to prevent the spread of the disease.

About 200,000 workers live in the place. In order not to be confined, hundreds chose to leave the facility. Then, the authorities imposed a confinement of 600,000 people in the area surrounding the iPhone factory. That would have led to riots.

Following protests in recent days, local authorities have ordered the complete lockdown of Zhenzhou, a city of some 6 million people. “You can’t go out unless you have to,” the government said.

Protests in iPhone China manufacturing. Photo: Twitter: @violazhouyi

Other measures

On November 11, days after the re-election of President Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, the government announced a relaxation in its measures of the ‘covid zero’ initiative. Among the keys: travelers arriving from abroad must do a centralized quarantine of five days and another three of observation in their homes, three days less than what was previously planned.

Another relevant point was related to the fact that the tracking of positive cases was reduced to close contacts of the positive cases. That is, close contacts of close contacts will no longer face restrictions as before.

However, after the easing of restrictions, cases increased in Beijing and other provinces such as Guangdong. In the city of Haizhu, temporary hospitals were built and five hospitals were designated as covid-19 treatment centers. In the province of Hunan, vaccination of older adults is being promoted through mobile vaccination stations.

