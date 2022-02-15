Sofia Goggia silver medal, Nadia Delago bronze: the women’s downhill race of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics gives Italy 2 medals, which also places Elena Curtoni fifth. The gold medal goes to the Swiss Corinne Suter, who triumphs in 1’31”87. Sofia Goggia closes with an extraordinary second place (1’32”03), just 0”16 behind. The 29-year-old from Bergamo, victim of a serious knee injury in January, accomplishes a real feat and comes close to an encore after the gold she won in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Nadia Delago, 24, conquers the bronze (1’32 ” 44) giving herself an excellent result. The memorable day of blue skiing is completed by the fifth place of Elena Curtoni (1’32”87). Out of the top 10, however, Nicol Delago.