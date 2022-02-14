Beijing – Sofia Goggia, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago and Elena Curtoni. This is the blue quartet that will start the Olympic descent at the Beijing 2022 Games. This was established by Italsci’s technical staff at the end of today’s test. The race is scheduled for Tuesday 15 February at 11 (the 4 Italians)

Smiling and in great shape. Sofia Goggia closes her last test in downhill at the Beijing Olympics with the fourth fastest time in the first thirty and in control in the final. “I did a good test but I got some lines wrong,” the current Olympic downhill champion told Rai Sport. And she added: «The skiing is there, I felt my legs well, focus on tomorrow. I am very focused. I have not thought of anything, my energies have been directed only to recovering myself physically. It was a very difficult period with so many things to do in a very short time. The test I had to overcome is greater than the difficulties of the race ».

Meanwhile, the Sports Arbitration Court (TAS) has authorized the 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics despite not having a positive anti-doping test. The Court announced that it had rejected the appeals of the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union for the restoration of her suspension, allowing Valieva to participate in the individual competition that will open tomorrow.

The blue couple formed by Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri finished fifth in the figure skating dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The race was won by the French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (gold), ahead of the Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (silver) and the Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (bronze). days ago – they performed to the tune of the song “Little Sparrow” and the soundtrack of “Atonement”. A splendid performance for them: a score of 124.37 which, added to the 82.68 points of the rhythmic dance, brought them to a total of 207.05. Two positions earned for them. In Freestyle, women’s Slopestyle Silvia Bertagna flies to the final. Twelve places are available. One is from the blue Bertagna: eighth place with a score of 68.90: it is her best score obtained in the second round.

Nothing to do for Elisa Maria Nakab: 32.70, twenty-fourth position. The three heats for the finals scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday 15) at 2.30, 2.57 and 3.15.

Seven, overall, the blue involved: in addition to Goggia, there are Federica Brignone (silver in the giant), Marta Bassino, Elena Curtoni, Francesca Marsaglia, Nicol Delago and Nadia Delago. After the session, there will be a technical meeting of Team Italy, with the communication of the quartet that will make the race tomorrow. Remarkable was the effort put in by the organizers to recompact the track after the 12 centimeters of snow, exceptional for Yanqing, which fell in the last 24 hours or so: dozens of men and snow cats were used. Also for this reason, the tests in progress will prove to be very important to understand the state of the track.

