Sabrina Cass ended this Sunday (6th) her participation in the freestyle skiing moguls event of the 2022 Winter Games (Beijing) in 26th position, which was not enough to guarantee a spot in the finals of the competition. However, even with the disqualification, the 19-year-old achieved an important feat, reaching the best mark of a South American in the history of the sport.

HISTORIC! Sabrina Cass didn’t make it to the final, but she secured the best result in the history of @Olympic Games of a South American in the race! WE OVERFLOW WITH PRIDE! William Lucas / @anoc_olympic pic.twitter.com/4cYTLbbnHI — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) February 6, 2022

With 62.12 points, the Brazilian surpassed the Argentine Ignacio Bustamante, who in the 1992 Games, in Albertville, was in 30th place.

“I’m sad about my race today, but happy to be here at the Olympic Games defending Brazil. I thought I would be able to improve what I had difficulty in the first qualifier. In training I was doing well, but in competition I couldn’t”, stated Sabrina.

skiathlon

Brazil was also present in the skiathlon event (a modality in which the two styles of skiing are combined, classic and skating, covering a distance of 15 km in each), in which Manex Silva finished in 67th place among 70 competitors.

Wow, Manex! ⛷️ 19-year-old athlete made Brazil’s debut in cross-country skiing, in skiathlon, in Beijing 2022, but couldn’t complete the race! Head up that there’s still a lot in these @Olympic Games! pic.twitter.com/zgUiDsoAhy — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) February 6, 2022

