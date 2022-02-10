Beijing – Eighth medal for Italy at the Beijing Winter Olympics: it is Omar Visintin’s bronze in snowboard cross. The gold went to the Austrian Haemmerle, silver to the Canadian Grondin.

Visintin, 32 years old, from South Tyrol, already vice world champion and eight-time winner of the World Cup in the spectacular snowboard cross specialty, in the final held at the “Genting Snow Park” in Zhangjiakou in China he was ranked third in the race won by the Austrian Alessandro Haemmerle in front of Canadian Eliot Grondin. After a far from exciting start, the blue between the corners of the challenging Chinese course managed to recover that position that allowed him to win the much-dreamed medal. Fourth was the Austrian Julian Lueftner.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS