The organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games have announced 21 new cases of Coronavirus infection on the day of the official inauguration of the Games: 14 people checked upon arrival tested positive yesterday, the organizing committee announced. Seven other infections emerged among those already present in the Olympic facilities. Since January 23, the total number of Covid-19 infections recorded at the Winter Games is 308 cases.

The Games are held between strict control measures to prevent infections: participants, from athletes to journalists, are kept at a distance from the Chinese population. Each participant must undergo PCR tests on a daily basis once the checks have been carried out upon arrival in the country.