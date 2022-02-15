Beijing 2022, a blue second. Malagò: “Outstanding result”

Sofia Goggia not only competes but also conquers a fantastic silver in the downhill women at the Winter Olympics in Beijingthe blue precedes the teammate Nadia Delago and for Italy comes the bis on the podium. The two athletes close behind only Switzerland Corinne Suterit is she who wins the most prestigious medal. With Sofia Goggia silver and Nadia Delago bronze is the fifth time that the Italian alpine skiing climbs with two athletes on the Olympic podium. The first time is dated February 13, 1972 in Sapporo when in the special slalom won by the late Spanish Francisco Fernández Ochoa, cousins ​​Gustav and Roland Thoeni hit respectively silver and bronze.

“A great Italy An exceptional result that confirms the strength of our sprinters. Two medals that make history. Too bad for the gold. We had hoped for it. I am very happy for Nadia that she has earned this bronze. There are no words for Sofia’s silver: considering how she got here and how the situation was a few days ago, she is his performance is commendable“. These are the words of the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò present in the stands of the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center. With 13 medals now we are at third place ever in the Italian expeditions to the Winter Olympics “.

