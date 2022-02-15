The competitions scheduled for February 16 at the Beijing 2022 Olympics with schedules also for TV:

2.30 am, Freestyle: first round of the men’s slopestyle final;

2.40 am, Bob: tests 1 and 2 bob to 4 men;

2.58 am, Freestyle: second round of the men’s slopestyle final;

3.15 am, Alpine skiing: first round of men’s slalom;

3.26, Freestyle: third round of men’s slopestyle final;

6.45 am, Alpine skiing: second round of men’s slalom;

7.05 am, Curling: 11 round robin session for men;

7.10, Bob: tests 3 and 4 bob to 2 female;

8.15 am, Cross-country skiing :: women’s classic technique sprint team semifinals;

8.45 am, Biathlon: women’s 4 × 6 km relay;

9.15 am, Cross-country skiing: men’s classic technique sprint team semifinals;

10.15 am, Cross-country skiing: final team sprint classic women’s technique;

10.45 am, Cross-country skiing: men’s classic technique sprint team final;

12.00, Freestyle: final 1 men’s aerials;

12.30, Ice Hockey: Finland-Switzerland, final for the women’s bronze;

12.30, Short track: quarter-finals 1500 meters for women;

1.00 pm, Freestyle: final 2 men’s aerials;

1.15 pm, Short Track: women’s 1500 meters semi-finals;

13.32, Short Track: Final B men’s relay;

13.44, Short Track: Final A men’s relay;

14.11, Short Track: Final B 1500 meters for women;

14.18, Short Track: Final at 1500 meters for women.