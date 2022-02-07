Beijing – Arianna Fontana triumphs in the final of the 500 meters of the short track and wins the gold. The blue thus won his tenth Olympic medal, defending the gold in PyeongChang. La Fontana won with a time of 42,488 in front of the Dutch Suzanne Schlting and the Canadian Kim Boutin. With her ten medals she equals the cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo (the absolute record belongs to the fencer Edoardo Mangiarotti at an altitude of 13). For the Italian expedition this is the first gold in this edition of the Winter Games, the fifth medal ever. Eliminated the sisters Valcepina: Martina was disqualified in the quarters for false start.

