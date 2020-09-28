After Achim Beierlorzer left Mainz 05, his assistant coach Jan-Moritz Lichte took over for the time being. He is probably an option for the rest of the season – otherwise Ante Covic is also a potential candidate.
Schalke 04 put David Wagner out of work on Sunday morning, Mainz 05 followed suit on Monday with Achim Beierlorzer’s departure. Two very early trainer dismissals, at least partly for different reasons. While the assistant coaches also had to leave the field at S04, Jan-Moritz Lichte gets his own chance in Mainz.
Beierlorzer’s assistant coach has been in Mainz since the summer of 2017, was already the extended arm of the coach under Sandro Schwarz and was active as an interim trainer for a week after his dismissal. He will now take on this role again. Sports director Rouven Schröder would like to “support” him, as the club declared, and “accompany him in important internal processes around the team”.
The 44-year-old continues (via image): “Jan-Moritz Lichte has the technical expertise, more than ten years of experience as a coach and of course knows our team inside out. We therefore trust him to lead our team into the rest of the season.” The first test, which is already becoming an important compulsory free choice, comes on Friday at the away game against Union Berlin, followed by the two-week international break. Enough time for Mainz to clarify the process related to the coaching position.
It is therefore envisaged that Lichte will not only take over at short notice from the third game day, but also lead the team through the season that has already started. In order to prepare for possible contingencies, however, Schröder should already have another plan. According to image he has already made contact with Ante Covic. The previous Hertha BSC coach (without office since last November) could take over if the worst comes to the worst – at least he would then be one of the bigger and more likely options.
For the zero five, it is of course primarily about keeping the class and having to do as early as possible and as little as possible with the relegation battle. In order not to get stuck in the table cellar after two defeats, an opening win for Lichte would be a relief and a first important liberation.
