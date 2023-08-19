Franco’s candidacy for the EIB fades, the Meloni government is betting on Cipollone for the ECB

Nothing to do for Daniel Franco. He will not be the one to lead the EIB, the European Investment Bank. According to what La Stampa writes, the next president will be the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Treasury Minister of Spain, Nadia Maria Calviño. She “she got the better of the competition from Danish commissioner Margrethe Vestager, but above all from the Treasury Minister of the Draghi government”.

As reported by the Press, “despite the efforts of Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Spanish got the better of all possible outsiders: the Polish Teresa Czerwińska and the Swedish Thomas Östros had also come forward”. This is also because “the circumstances forced the Meloni government to make a choice between the seat of the institution based in Luxembourg and the one we risked losing in the Governing Council of the European Central Bank”, where it is hoped to send Piero Cipollone.

According to the Press, “Meloni had to choose whether to fight for the EIB or risk losing an armchair in Frankfurt. On November 1, Panetta is to be installed at the helm of the Bank of Italy. According to what was reconstructed with the sources consulted, the meeting following the one that will appoint Calviño to the EIB – in mid-October – will choose the name of Panetta’s successor in Frankfurt. And also in this case the name is now certain: it is the deputy general manager of the Bank of Italy Cipollone”.

