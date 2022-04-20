The coach aims to restart from the defeat against Inter to find himself in view of the championship final. But Milan also gave signs of nervousness: will it be able to transform them into positive energy?

“A great opportunity”. This is the expression used by Stefano Pioli after the match, a few minutes after losing the Coppa Italia derby. And in fact, as lovers of Eastern philosophies always remember, it is precisely from crises that opportunities arise. Actually, Milan cannot be defined as a team in crisis: they are at the top of the Serie A standings (albeit with one more game) and are playing for the Scudetto as it hasn’t happened for a good decade, despite the fact that it is evidently less bright than at the beginning of the season. The 3-0 remedied against Inter, however, is a big blow in morale, such as to shake up a positive environment such as the one created by Pioli, Maldini and the club over the years. It will still be up to them – coach and management – to recharge the players, because more than someone, at the triple whistle of Mariani, had shining eyes in greeting the South.

Reactions – Finding a silver lining on a night when the attack produced little – again – and even the celebrated defense fenced off heavily is very complicated. With a cool head, Milan can look inside and see what they have done in the past. This is a team that gives its best when it is on the ropes and seems on the verge of going to the mat: after burning missteps, the Devil has always known how to get up. He had also relaunched his destinies in the Champions League in Madrid when everything seemed lost, after a slip in the league in Florence. He got back on his feet after taking home a punticino between Spezia (nerve uncovered), Juve and Inter in the second half of January, breaking through Naples after losing more ground with Salernitana and Udinese. The next trip to the Olimpico with Lazio will tell if Milan has some of that fundamental energy left to overturn the predictions, which are now all tinged with the Nerazzurri even in terms of the Scudetto.

Dangers – There are, it must be said, some dangers lurking. The nervous aspect, to begin with: never before had Pioli been seen leaving an interview prematurely, as happened to Mediaset’s microphones last night. The feeling is that the many unfavorable refereeing episodes in which Milan were involved during the season have worn out the patience of the coach and the players: it is up to them to turn them into a shock, avoiding that they become alibis at the very moment. The same goes for the corporate issue: the news on the imminent change of ownership from Elliott to Investcorp certainly did not go unnoticed in the Rossoneri locker room. Maldini spoke of “curiosity” about the future, but in short, isolating oneself and thinking only of the field is not easy, when everything around changes. It takes nerves of steel to believe in the Scudetto until the very end. He who knows that Ibrahimovic, while pawing to return to the field, may not be useful as a psychologist, restoring the many young players in the squad.

