More and more people are renting out their homes to film crews or companies looking for a place to hold seminars. For some, it has become a lucrative business opportunity. France 2 reporters met several of these property owners to find out what is driving this trend. France 24’s Guillaume Gougeon reports.
#scenes #renting #French #homes #film #shoots
OAE says it will ask the International Court to arrest Maduro
Luis Almagro, head of the organization, says that Nicolás Maduro promised a bloodbath and is delivering on it The Secretary...
Leave a Reply