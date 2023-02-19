Marc Marquez was a great protagonist in Madrid on the occasion of the premiere of the documentary made about him by Prime Videos. The champion from Cervera, who enters the 2023 MotoGP season after a three-year ordeal, explained to journalists present in the Spanish capital how the idea of ​​taking part in this project came about and above all how this evolved over timeending up telling all the sporting and human drama experienced by the Spanish centaur, from the four operations suffered on his right arm to the risk of losing his sight due to diplopia.

The events that overwhelmed Marquez and Honda during the 2022 season have ended up twist the scriptadding if possible further ‘pepper’ to an already very intriguing idea of ​​his: “The initial plan was that I had been injured for two years and I wanted to win again, because I could do it – Marquez said, as reported by the Iberian website AS – but suddenly I had an eye injury and the fourth arm operation came. All of a sudden it was really an ‘all in’. It was the last chance”explained the #93, referring to the title of the documentary.

“There have been moments of tension with Honda, with my people and happy moments – admitted Marquez, looking back on a year that was extremely difficult for him on a physical and emotional level – but when I saw the result, it was worth it. It is difficult for an athlete to keep an eye on his belongings and at the same time have a camera next to him. You wake up from the operating room and the camera is right next to you. It’s not easy, but then you get used to it“. Marquez then also thanked all the staff who contributed to the making of the documentary, underlining how everyone has always behaved with the utmost respect towards him.