Behind the scenes of the heir to 'Amar es para siempre': a period daily series with prime time ambitions

It is a daily series, but it begins with an action scene typical of a fiction of the prime time. In the first moments of Dreams of liberty, a woman in Spain in the late 1950s flees through the forest with her stepdaughter. She is chased by her husband, who, when she catches up with them, shoots them in cold blood. Immediately, the script jumps back in time to explain how this couple that meets the patterns of a toxic relationship has reached that point, but it will not take many chapters to return to that intense initial moment. The series destined to inherit the legacy of the long-lived Love is forever In the afternoons of Antena 3 he carries his ambitious visual and narrative bar as his flag.

This new fiction soon to be released reflects a very specific Spain and two very different realities, those of a wealthy family, the De la Reina, owner of an elegant chain of perfumeries, and the workers who live right next to the factory that powers the company. The ingredients are the same as always, but much more elaborate, defends its creative team. To the plots full of ambitions, forbidden loves, betrayals and injustices are added the aesthetics—costumes, sets, hairdressing…— typical of the period stories of the on-demand series, which have eight episodes per season. With these deliveries, the new Antena 3 serial would not even have two weeks of broadcast time. But, as Eulàlia Carrillo, the script coordinator of the series, commented in mid-January, “its potential viewer is largely the same as that of the great weekly fictions and has sophisticated its look.”

For Montse García, director of Fiction at Atresmedia TV, the objective has been “to find a captivating story, with impeccable craftsmanship. Only a great series could take the baton of Love is forever”, says. There is the paradox that Love It is very often the most successful content in the afternoon on Antena 3 (and, by extension, the rest of the general television offerings), just a few weeks after its broadcasts end forever. He has been on screen for 18 years, seven of them on La 1 as Loving in troubled times. The ways of producing daily content have changed a lot since 2005 and this new project allows us to make that qualitative leap. There is a good chance that Antena 3 will follow the strategy of previous releases and broadcast the first episode of Dreams of liberty in it prime timeright after The anthill The television coverage at that time of night is double that of the usual slot of the series produced by Diagonal TV.

Its protagonist, Natalia Sánchez, flourished in The Serranos and he cut his teeth years ago precisely with a character in Love is forever. The actress finds the recording of this new series much more complicated, due to the hours spent in the studio and the large number of outdoor sequences that she has, almost all of them in Toledo and El Escorial. The irate husband is played by Alain Hernández, who in his case went through another recent afternoon classic, The secret of Puente Viejo. Both understand that a big initial bet was needed to hook a viewer who has been accustomed to tuning in to its predecessor for almost two decades.

Its two leading actors emphasize that the initial flash is not going to be sporadic. The plots are not unnecessarily extended, aware of the large number of hours on the grid that they must occupy. “In the chapters we are recording now [más allá de la entrega 50], many things continue to happen and very strong,” she says. “There is a level of intensity that is not typical of daily fiction, in which you can stop watching them for a month and, when you get back into it, they continue practically at the same point where you left them,” he completes.