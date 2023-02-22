Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has shared online the first episode of a new three-part series showcasing the work behind it Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku 7) and the most recent episode of the series of Like a Dragon, the eighth chapter still without an official name. In this first episode, entitled “A Dragon Reborn”, we can see the director and producer Masayoshi Yokoyama reflecting on what it was like to become the new studio leader.

We can also admire some motion capture sessions and some recordings of the dubbing of Ichiban, supervised by the director himself. The episode ends with the arrival at the studios of Takaya Kurodahistorical voice of Kazuma Kiryu, whose presence in the new game of the series has already been confirmed by the announcement trailer.

Behind the Scenes of Like a Dragon! – Ep 1: A Dragon Reborn

