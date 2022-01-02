On the Monday following the British Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher he was able to get on the Jordan 191, the car with which his father Michael made his debut in Formula 1 for a single and lucky race weekend that allowed him to be noticed by Flavio Briatore, who decided to immediately take him to Benetton. “The emotions, the sensations and the knowledge that my father raced with this car as his first racing car were very special.“, The Haas pilot had commented. Today the American team wanted to publish the behind the scenes of that particular day for the Schumacher family, where you can see Mick’s shining smile as he approaches the car and talks about the coach of the occasion, the former driver of F1 Karun Chandhok.

One of our favorite moments of 2021 💚💙 Here’s the behind the scenes from when Mick drove his dad’s first F1 car – the Jordan 191 💚💙# HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/6XNmg9CZoB – Haas F1 Team (@ HaasF1Team) January 2, 2022